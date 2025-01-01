Please don't promote Wayland

We are developers, users, and system administrators who have been using Linux for years. We take pride in having stable, reliable systems that work predictably across different hardware and software configurations. Unfortunately, all our efforts to maintain stable, working systems are being undermined by the push to adopt Wayland as the default display server. Linux desktop usage sits at roughly 2-4% of the market. We have a tiny, fragmented ecosystem that desperately needs unity and stability to grow. Instead of consolidating around proven technology, the community is fracturing itself further with Wayland—a solution looking for a problem that creates more issues than it solves.

The Harsh Reality of Linux Desktop Market Share ~3% Market Share Linux desktop usage worldwide Dozens of Distros Each with different defaults and configurations Multiple DEs GNOME, KDE, XFCE, and countless others Now: Display Server Split X11 vs Wayland fragmentation When you have less than 3% of the desktop market, every fragmentation hurts. Application developers already struggle to justify supporting Linux given the tiny user base. Now we're asking them to support multiple display servers with completely different capabilities and APIs. Compare this to Windows or macOS: developers target one platform with consistent APIs and behavior. On Linux, they now need to handle: X11 with its decades of established APIs

Multiple Wayland compositors (GNOME Shell, KDE KWin, Sway, Hyprland, etc.)

Each compositor implementing different protocol extensions

Different feature sets and capabilities across compositors

Inconsistent behavior for the same operations This is not sustainable. We're making Linux development even more complex when we should be making it simpler and more attractive to developers.

The Developer Nightmare: Supporting a Fragmented Platform Let's be honest about what we're asking application developers to do: Before Wayland (X11 Only) One display server protocol to support

Consistent behavior across all Linux distributions

Mature, stable APIs with decades of documentation

Feature parity with Windows/macOS for most use cases

Predictable window management and input handling After Wayland "Adoption" Multiple protocols: X11, Wayland + compositor-specific extensions

Different behavior across desktop environments

Immature APIs with missing functionality

Significant feature regression compared to other platforms

Complex fallback mechanisms and conditional code paths

Testing matrix that's exponentially more complex Most independent developers and small teams don't have the resources to properly test and support this complexity. The result? They either: Drop Linux support entirely - The easiest solution when the platform becomes too complex Support only X11 - Creating a poor experience for Wayland users Support only one Wayland compositor - Usually GNOME, leaving other DE users behind Ship broken/limited functionality - Missing features that work fine on other platforms This is exactly the opposite of what Linux needs. We should be reducing barriers to development, not multiplying them.

Broken Applications Many applications that work perfectly under X11 are broken or have reduced functionality under Wayland. Screen sharing, window management, and accessibility tools often fail to work properly. Missing Critical Features Essential features like global hotkeys, screen recording, remote desktop, and proper multi-monitor support are either missing or work inconsistently across different Wayland compositors. Compatibility Nightmares Legacy applications, proprietary software, and specialized tools often don't work at all under Wayland, forcing users into complex workarounds or preventing them from upgrading. Ecosystem Fragmentation Different Wayland compositors implement features differently, creating an inconsistent experience and making it difficult for developers to support all environments.

The Real-World Impact There are also broader consequences that affect the entire Linux ecosystem: Enterprise Adoption: Organizations are hesitant to adopt Linux distributions that force Wayland due to compatibility concerns with existing workflows and applications.

Organizations are hesitant to adopt Linux distributions that force Wayland due to compatibility concerns with existing workflows and applications. Developer Productivity: Developers are forced to spend time working around Wayland limitations instead of focusing on their actual projects.

Developers are forced to spend time working around Wayland limitations instead of focusing on their actual projects. User Experience: End users experience crashes, missing features, and inconsistent behavior that didn't exist with X11.

End users experience crashes, missing features, and inconsistent behavior that didn't exist with X11. Hardware Support: Nvidia users face particular challenges, and many specialized hardware configurations simply don't work reliably. Here are specific technical issues and missing features that make Wayland problematic for many users: Missing Core Features No global hotkeys: Applications cannot register system-wide keyboard shortcuts

Applications cannot register system-wide keyboard shortcuts No screen recording without permission dialogs: Every screen capture requires user interaction

Every screen capture requires user interaction No window positioning control: Applications cannot control where they appear on screen

Applications cannot control where they appear on screen No reliable clipboard management: Clipboard data disappears when source application closes

Clipboard data disappears when source application closes No window decorations protocol: Inconsistent title bars and window controls across applications Broken Application Categories Screen managers and color pickers: Cannot access pixel data or screen content

Cannot access pixel data or screen content Automation tools: No way to programmatically control other applications

No way to programmatically control other applications Window managers and desktop environments: Limited control over window management

Limited control over window management Accessibility software: Screen readers and magnifiers often don't work properly

Screen readers and magnifiers often don't work properly Remote desktop solutions: VNC, RDP, and similar tools have significant limitations Hardware and Driver Issues NVIDIA compatibility: Proprietary drivers have ongoing issues with Wayland

Proprietary drivers have ongoing issues with Wayland Multi-GPU setups: Complex configurations often fail or perform poorly

Complex configurations often fail or perform poorly Older hardware: Many systems cannot run Wayland compositors effectively

Many systems cannot run Wayland compositors effectively Specialized input devices: Graphics tablets, gaming controllers often have reduced functionality Compositor Fragmentation Protocol inconsistencies: Different compositors implement extensions differently

Different compositors implement extensions differently Feature availability varies: What works in GNOME may not work in KDE or wlroots-based compositors

What works in GNOME may not work in KDE or wlroots-based compositors Performance differences: Same applications perform differently across compositors

Same applications perform differently across compositors Configuration incompatibilities: No standardized way to configure compositor behavior

Wayland: A Gigantic Step Backwards The Wayland project represents one of the most significant regressions in Linux desktop history. After decades of progress building a stable, feature-rich desktop platform, we're voluntarily throwing it away for an incomplete replacement. What We're Losing 1987-2024: X11 Evolution 37 years of continuous development, bug fixes, and feature additions. Stable, predictable, and extensively documented. The XLibre project continues this legacy with active community development. 2008-Present: Wayland Development 16+ years of development, and still missing core functionality that X11 has had for decades. 2024: Forced Migration Distributions start making incomplete Wayland the default, breaking countless workflows while X11 continues to be actively developed. The Security Theater The primary justification for Wayland is "security" - but this is largely security theater: Modern sandboxing doesn't require Wayland: Linux already has robust container and namespace isolation technologies

Linux already has robust container and namespace isolation technologies Desktop users need functionality over isolation: Most desktop users run trusted applications and need them to work together

Most desktop users run trusted applications and need them to work together Wayland breaks accessibility: Screen readers and assistive technology require the very access that Wayland blocks

Screen readers and assistive technology require the very access that Wayland blocks Permission fatigue: Users just click "allow" on every permission dialog anyway

Users just click "allow" on every permission dialog anyway False sense of security: Most attack vectors don't require X11 protocols

Most attack vectors don't require X11 protocols X11 is actively maintained: The XLibre project continues active development of X11 with modern security improvements The Performance Myth Another common claim is that Wayland provides better performance: Marginal gains at best: Real-world performance differences are minimal

Real-world performance differences are minimal X11 is already hardware accelerated: Modern X11 implementations use GPU acceleration

Modern X11 implementations use GPU acceleration Compositor overhead: Wayland compositors often use more resources than X11 + window manager

Wayland compositors often use more resources than X11 + window manager Regression in many cases: Many users report worse performance under Wayland

Many users report worse performance under Wayland Variable performance: Performance varies wildly between different Wayland compositors Feature Regression Comparison Screen Management ✅ X11: Full screen capture and control ❌ Wayland: Permission dialogs for every operation Window Control ✅ X11: Applications can position and manage windows ❌ Wayland: No programmatic window positioning Input Management ✅ X11: Global hotkeys, input automation ❌ Wayland: Limited input capabilities Remote Access ✅ X11: Mature VNC, RDP, SSH X forwarding ❌ Wayland: Broken or limited remote access Multi-Monitor ✅ X11: Reliable, consistent behavior ⚠️ Wayland: Compositor-dependent, often buggy Legacy Support ✅ X11: Backwards compatibility for decades ❌ Wayland: Breaks legacy applications

How Wayland is Damaging the Linux Ecosystem The forced adoption of Wayland is causing measurable damage to the Linux desktop ecosystem: 1. Application Developer Exodus Developers are increasingly reluctant to support Linux due to the complexity: Increased development costs: Supporting multiple display servers multiplies testing and development time

Supporting multiple display servers multiplies testing and development time Reduced feature parity: Applications have fewer features on Linux compared to Windows/macOS

Applications have fewer features on Linux compared to Windows/macOS Support burden: Bug reports become more complex with multiple compositor variables

Bug reports become more complex with multiple compositor variables User confusion: "It works on my Linux but not yours" scenarios become common 2. Enterprise Resistance Businesses are avoiding Linux desktop deployments: Workflow disruption: Critical business applications break under Wayland

Critical business applications break under Wayland Training costs: IT staff need to learn multiple compositor environments

IT staff need to learn multiple compositor environments Support complexity: Troubleshooting becomes significantly more difficult

Troubleshooting becomes significantly more difficult Vendor support: Commercial software vendors drop Linux support rather than deal with Wayland complexity 3. Community Fragmentation The Linux community is splitting along technical lines: Distro wars intensified: Choice of display server becomes a major differentiator

Choice of display server becomes a major differentiator Documentation fragmentation: Tutorials and guides need to cover multiple scenarios

Tutorials and guides need to cover multiple scenarios Forum confusion: Help requests become more complex with compositor-specific issues

Help requests become more complex with compositor-specific issues Developer energy wasted: Time spent on Wayland compatibility instead of new features 4. Innovation Stagnation Progress on the Linux desktop has slowed due to Wayland migration efforts: Feature development halted: Focus shifted to basic Wayland compatibility

Focus shifted to basic Wayland compatibility Bug fixes delayed: Resources diverted to display server migration

Resources diverted to display server migration New project hesitation: Developers unsure which display server to target

Developers unsure which display server to target Regression fixes prioritized: Fixing broken functionality instead of adding new features

Real-World Casualties of Wayland Adoption These aren't theoretical problems. Here are concrete examples of how Wayland is harming users and developers: 🎮 Gaming and Streaming OBS Studio has reduced functionality under Wayland

Game streaming software often fails to capture screens

Overlay applications don't work properly

Many games have input or display issues 💼 Professional Software CAD applications lose window management capabilities

IDE features like global search hotkeys break

Screen annotation tools become unusable

Remote collaboration tools fail ♿ Accessibility Screen readers lose screen access

Magnification software breaks

Voice control systems fail

Eye tracking software doesn't work 🔧 System Administration Remote desktop solutions become unreliable

Screen sharing for support breaks

Automation scripts fail

Monitoring tools lose functionality 🎨 Creative Work Color management becomes inconsistent

Graphics tablets have input issues

Color picker tools break

Screen recording for tutorials fails 📚 Education and Research Scientific software loses functionality

Screen capture for documentation breaks

Research tools become unreliable

Lab software compatibility issues Every one of these represents real people whose workflows have been broken by the premature push to Wayland. These aren't edge cases - they represent significant portions of the Linux user base.

There Was a Better Way The Linux community didn't have to choose this path of fragmentation and regression. There were alternatives that could have addressed legitimate concerns without breaking everything: Evolutionary Improvements to X11 Security extensions: Add sandboxing capabilities to X11 itself

Add sandboxing capabilities to X11 itself Performance optimizations: Continue improving X11 rendering performance

Continue improving X11 rendering performance Modern features: Add new capabilities while maintaining compatibility

Add new capabilities while maintaining compatibility Gradual migration: Allow applications to opt into new security models Containerization Solutions Linux containers and namespaces: Provide application isolation without breaking functionality

Provide application isolation without breaking functionality Namespace isolation: Use Linux containers for security

Use Linux containers for security Permission systems: Implement fine-grained permissions without breaking everything

Implement fine-grained permissions without breaking everything Compatibility preservation: Keep existing applications working Wayland as an Optional Enhancement Opt-in basis: Let applications choose to use Wayland when ready

Let applications choose to use Wayland when ready Feature parity first: Don't make Wayland default until it matches X11 capabilities

Don't make Wayland default until it matches X11 capabilities Long transition period: Years of parallel support, not forced migration

Years of parallel support, not forced migration Fallback mechanisms: Automatic fallback to X11 when Wayland fails Instead, the community chose to burn bridges and force users into an incomplete system. This approach has set Linux desktop adoption back by years. X11 is Alive and Well: The XLibre Project Contrary to claims that X11 is "dead" or "unmaintained," X11 continues to receive active development through the community-driven XLibre project. This demonstrates that there was never a need to abandon X11 for Wayland: 🔧 Active Development Regular updates, bug fixes, and security improvements continue to be made to X11 🔒 Modern Security Security enhancements are being added to X11 without breaking existing functionality ⚡ Performance Improvements Ongoing optimizations prove that X11 can continue to evolve and improve 🤝 Community Driven Development is guided by user and developer needs, not corporate ideology The existence of XLibre proves that the claimed "need" for Wayland was artificial. X11 can and does continue to evolve to meet modern requirements while maintaining the stability and compatibility that users depend on.

What We're Asking For This is why we ask respectfully that distributions and desktop environments stop making Wayland the default and continue to properly support X11. Our systems, applications, and workflows are built and tested for X11, which has decades of stability and compatibility. Though we could manually switch back to X11 on every system, we shouldn't have to. We believe that forcing Wayland adoption is premature when critical functionality is still missing or broken. The problem we're facing is the assumption that Wayland is "ready" when it clearly isn't for many use cases. Until the ecosystem matures and reaches feature parity with X11, there is little justification for making it the default. If you want to experiment with bleeding-edge technology, that's fine with us. However, if you choose to use Wayland, you should be aware that you're in experimental territory. Any issues you encounter should be reported to the Wayland developers, not the application developers who are being forced to support an incomplete platform. Specific Actions We Request For Distribution Maintainers Keep X11 as the default session option

Ensure X11 packages remain fully supported and updated

Don't hide X11 options in login managers

Provide clear documentation for switching back to X11

Test major applications on X11, not just Wayland

Don't remove X11 support without user consent For Desktop Environment Developers Continue investing in X11 compatibility and performance

Don't assume all users want Wayland

Provide feature parity between X11 and Wayland sessions

Fix X11 bugs instead of just saying "use Wayland"

Make Wayland truly optional, not just technically available

Document the feature differences clearly For Application Developers Don't drop X11 support just because Wayland exists

Test your applications thoroughly on X11

Document which features require X11

Provide fallback mechanisms when Wayland lacks features

Don't assume Wayland will "just work" for your users

Support both display servers properly or choose the more stable one

The Economic Cost of Premature Wayland Adoption The push to Wayland isn't just causing technical problems—it's imposing real economic costs on individuals, businesses, and the broader Linux ecosystem. 💰 Development Costs Increased Development Time 2-3x longer development cycles for cross-platform applications due to display server complexity Testing Matrix Explosion $50,000-$200,000 additional annual testing costs for medium-sized development teams Support Burden 40-60% increase in support tickets due to compositor-specific issues 🏢 Enterprise Costs Migration Delays 6-18 months additional planning time for Linux desktop deployments Training Overhead $5,000-$15,000 per IT staff member for multi-compositor environment training Workflow Disruption 20-40% productivity loss during forced Wayland transitions 👥 User Costs Learning Curve 10-20 hours of lost productivity per user learning Wayland limitations Software Replacement $500-$2000 in software replacement costs when tools don't work under Wayland Hardware Upgrades $1000-$3000 for new systems when Wayland doesn't work on existing hardware The Opportunity Cost While the Linux community spends time and resources on Wayland migration, competitors are advancing: Windows 11: Improved performance and new features while maintaining compatibility

Improved performance and new features while maintaining compatibility macOS: Enhanced security without breaking existing applications

Enhanced security without breaking existing applications ChromeOS: Gaining market share with consistent, predictable behavior

Gaining market share with consistent, predictable behavior Mobile platforms: Advancing rapidly while Linux desktop stagnates in migration Every hour spent fixing Wayland compatibility issues is an hour not spent on innovation, user experience improvements, or expanding Linux market share. Impact on Linux Adoption The Wayland transition is actively harming Linux desktop adoption: 🚫 Enterprise Hesitation Companies avoid Linux desktop deployments due to Wayland uncertainty and compatibility concerns 🔄 User Migration Away Existing Linux users switch to other platforms when their workflows break 📉 Developer Interest Decline Application developers reduce Linux investment due to increased complexity 🎯 Missed Opportunities Potential new users choose other platforms due to broken functionality

To Distribution Maintainers: You're Hurting Linux If you are a distribution that makes Wayland the default, please reconsider this decision. Forcing users onto an incomplete display server without proper fallbacks is reckless, and would be unacceptable on any other platform. Your actions are hurting developers and users who depend on stable, working systems. We understand the desire to be on the cutting edge. However, we urge you to find ways to innovate without breaking existing functionality. You are not forcing Wayland on proprietary applications like Steam, Discord, or Chrome - they simply won't work properly. Just because open-source applications can be patched doesn't mean they should have to work around fundamental platform limitations. Since you are shipping Linux to end users, we assume you want this ecosystem to be stable and reliable. If you do, we ask that you please stop forcing Wayland adoption and keep X11 as the default until Wayland reaches true feature parity. How Your Decisions Impact the Ecosystem 🔴 When You Make Wayland Default Users experience unexpected breakage in their workflows

Bug reports flood application developers who didn't choose Wayland

Enterprise adoption of your distribution decreases

Users blame applications instead of the platform change

Development resources get diverted to compatibility fixes

Your distribution gains a reputation for instability 🟢 When You Keep X11 as Default Users maintain their existing workflows without disruption

Applications work reliably and predictably

Enterprise confidence in Linux desktop increases

Developers can focus on features instead of compatibility

Your distribution gains a reputation for stability

Wayland can mature without pressure and forced adoption Your Responsibility to the Community As distribution maintainers, you hold enormous power over the Linux ecosystem. Your choices affect: Millions of users who depend on working software

who depend on working software Thousands of developers whose applications suddenly break

whose applications suddenly break Hundreds of businesses that deploy your distribution

that deploy your distribution The reputation of Linux as a stable, reliable platform With this power comes responsibility. When you make Wayland the default: You're deciding for users that they should accept reduced functionality

You're imposing development costs on application maintainers

You're fragmenting the already small Linux ecosystem

You're prioritizing ideology over user experience What You Can Do Right Now Change your default session back to X11 in the next release Commit to X11 support for at least the next 5 years Make Wayland truly optional, not just technically available Test critical applications on X11, not just Wayland Document the differences clearly for users Listen to your users who are experiencing problems When Wayland Might Be Ready We're not opposed to Wayland forever, but it should meet these criteria before becoming default: ✅ Feature Parity All X11 functionality available through stable Wayland protocols ✅ Application Compatibility 95%+ of common applications work without reduced functionality ✅ Hardware Support Reliable operation across all major hardware configurations ✅ Compositor Standardization Consistent behavior across all major Wayland compositors ✅ Enterprise Readiness Management tools, remote access, and workflow automation working ✅ Community Consensus Broad agreement from users and developers that Wayland is ready Until all these criteria are met, X11 should remain the default. Anything else is premature and harmful to the Linux ecosystem.

Wayland Governance: Power Concentrated in the Wrong Hands One of the most problematic aspects of Wayland is its governance model, which centralizes power in the hands of desktop environment developers and compositor maintainers, leaving application developers voiceless and at the mercy of arbitrary decisions. The Broken Power Structure X11 Governance Model Standardized Protocol X11 provides a stable, standardized protocol that all applications can rely on Democratic Development Changes go through community review and consensus-building processes Application Developer Voice Application developers have input on protocol changes and extensions Backwards Compatibility Strong commitment to not breaking existing applications Wayland "Governance" Model Compositor Dictatorship Each compositor can implement or ignore protocols as they see fit No Unified Standards Protocol extensions are optional and inconsistently implemented Application Developers Ignored Compositor developers decide what applications can and cannot do Breaking Changes Welcome "Security" justifies breaking any existing functionality Compositor Developers as Gatekeepers Under Wayland, application developers must beg compositor developers for basic functionality that worked fine under X11. This has created a toxic dynamic where: 🚫 Feature Requests Denied Application developers request essential features like global hotkeys, only to be told it's "against Wayland principles" or "a security risk" 📝 Protocols Ignored Even when protocols exist, compositor developers can choose not to implement them, leaving applications broken 🎯 Moving Goalposts Requirements change arbitrarily - what works in one compositor version breaks in the next 💭 Ideological Purity Functionality is rejected based on ideological preferences rather than user needs The Protocol Extension Nightmare Wayland's extension system sounds good in theory but fails in practice: Optional Extensions Mean Broken Applications Since extensions are optional, applications never know what features will be available. Critical functionality like: wlr-screencopy: Only supported in wlroots-based compositors

Only supported in wlroots-based compositors kde-server-decoration: KDE-specific, ignored by GNOME

KDE-specific, ignored by GNOME gtk-shell: GNOME-specific, rejected by other compositors

GNOME-specific, rejected by other compositors idle-inhibit: Inconsistently implemented across compositors No Enforcement Mechanism Unlike X11 where core protocols are mandatory, Wayland has no way to enforce that compositors implement essential features. This leads to: Applications that work on some compositors but not others

Users confused about why their software is broken

Developers unable to provide consistent functionality

Bug reports that can't be fixed because the compositor doesn't support the needed protocol Real Examples of Compositor Control GNOME's Iron Fist GNOME developers have repeatedly refused to implement protocols that would restore functionality, claiming they know better than application developers what users need: Global hotkeys: Rejected for "security reasons" despite being essential for many applications

Rejected for "security reasons" despite being essential for many applications Window positioning: Deemed "not the Wayland way" even though users depend on it

Deemed "not the Wayland way" even though users depend on it System tray: Removed entirely, breaking countless applications

Removed entirely, breaking countless applications Custom cursors: Limited implementation breaking specialized applications KDE's Selective Implementation KDE implements some protocols but not others, creating an inconsistent experience: Some GNOME-originated protocols are ignored

KDE-specific protocols don't work elsewhere

Features work differently than they do under X11

Applications must detect and work around KDE-specific behaviors Sway/wlroots Fragmentation Even within the wlroots family, implementations vary: Each compositor interprets protocols slightly differently

Some features work in Sway but not Hyprland

Configuration options vary between compositors

Bug fixes in one don't automatically apply to others Application Developers: Powerless and Frustrated Under this system, application developers have become second-class citizens in their own ecosystem: The Begging Scenario Developer: "My application needs global hotkeys to function properly." Compositor Developer: "That's insecure. Find another way." Developer: "But it's essential for our workflow..." Compositor Developer: "Not our problem. Wayland is secure by design." The Blame Game User: "Your application doesn't work properly on my system." Developer: "That's because the compositor doesn't support the protocol we need." User: "Why don't you just make it work?" Developer: "We can't. The compositor controls what we're allowed to do." The Workaround Trap Developer implements complex workarounds for missing Wayland features. Workarounds break when compositor updates change behavior. Users blame the application, not the platform. Developer spends more time on compatibility than features. How Proper Governance Should Work A display server should serve applications, not compositor developers' ideological preferences: ✅ Application-Centric Design Protocols should be designed around what applications need to provide value to users ✅ Mandatory Core Features Essential functionality should be required, not optional ✅ Developer Representation Application developers should have voting rights in protocol decisions ✅ Backwards Compatibility Breaking changes should require extraordinary justification ✅ User-Focused Priorities User needs should outweigh ideological purity ✅ Consistent Implementation All compositors should implement core protocols identically Until Wayland governance is reformed to serve applications and users instead of compositor developers' egos, X11 remains the only viable choice for serious software development.